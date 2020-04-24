Dallas Eatery And Bar Oghara Promises To Serve Customers Better @ Nine

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Management and Staff of Dallas Eatery and Bar located in Oghara, Delta state has promised to serve its better as it celebrated nine years of existence.

The Management of the Eatery and Bar equally congratulated the Chairman/C.E.O, Multiple Chief,(Bar)Emmanuel Ganiga on the occasion of her 9th anniversary of positive, quality existence and operations.

“The Pioneer Eatery in Oghara was Commissioned on this day 23rd April 2011 by the then Commissioner For Commerce and Industry.Hon Azuka Osakwe, Sir, we, the staff rejoice with you for your excellent entrepreneurship prowess and good welfare Packages for your staff.

“We are also using this medium to express our appreciation to our esteemed, Precious customers for their unalloyed loyalty and patronage over the years, we are propelled to serve you better. Happy 9 Years Anniversary to our Amiable Boss .The Chief Executive officer #DALLAS_EATERY_AND_BAR_Oghara_Multiple High Chief Emmanuel O Ganiga,” a statement signed for the Management by Prince Fred Idumwonyi, Assistant General Manager,

Media and Publicity stated.