Coronavirus: I Go Dye Donates Personal House To FG As An Isolation Centre

LAGOS APRIL 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Nigerian comedian Francis Agoda better known by his stage name IGoDye is contributing his quota to the fight against coronavirus by announcing that he is donating his mansion to the federal government to use as an isolation centre.

The Nigerian entertainer in an Instagram post shared said, “I’m donating my new Fapoh Royal Seal mansion to federal government of Nigeria to use it as an isolation centre.”

Sharing a photo of the mansion, he wrote a lengthy post about how humanity will overcome challenges if only people are willing to let go of things they are not using for the benefit of others.

According to him, he decided to make the donation in view of the increasing cases of coronavirus patients in Nigeria and the availability of only a few screening centres.

This challenge he writes makes him deeply worried and he urges all to be proactive in trying to win the global war against COVID-19.

His caption further reads in part, “I feel convinced to donate this my new FAPOH Royal Seal Mansion to the Federal Government to be used as an isolation centre, as my personal quest to assist in the control, prevention, isolation and treatment of those diagnosed or to be treated in the course of us finding a lasting solution.

“This donation will stand as a gift to humanity, till we find a solution which will once again set us free from the shackles of this incurable disease.”

IGoDye goes on to appeal to Nigerians to treat COVID-19 as a serious issue by reminding them that the virus has claimed over one million lives in all parts of the world.

He concluded by calling on the government to alleviate the hardship being faced by the people during this period of lockdown by providing “adequate palliatives for all Nigerians until the disease becomes a thing of the past.”