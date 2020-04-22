COVID-19: Delta Govt To Make Use Of Face Masks Compulsory For All Residents

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 22ND (URHOBOTODA)-Delta Government has disclosed that it would make the use of face mask compulsory for residents in the state as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19.

Making this known while briefing the media on the outcome of the state’s Executive Council meeting, the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu said to give effect to the decision on the face mask, the governor would send an Executive Bill to the House of Assembly for a law on it.

According to him, the decision to make the use of face mask compulsory for citizens while in public places was based on the fact that to a large extent, face mask had helped to reduce the spread of the virus, the causative agent of COVID-19.

“The decision to lock down the state was reviewed and we expressed satisfaction that the proactive lockdown of the state had paid off as it has ensured that the number of COVID-19 cases in the state remained at four.

“We have taken a lot of samples for test and so far, the results that we have received came out negative; it is unfortunate that we lost one person and we are grateful to God that the three cases that we have are doing well.

“Once their results come out negative twice, they will return to their families”.

He pointed out that EXCO also resolved that all protocols must be observed in the process of awarding contracts or procurements to ensure transparency and for our people to always get value for their money.