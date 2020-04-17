Amazing:Isoko Lawmakers Spend Billions For Election, Donates Migre N4.9m For Palliative

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-As the need for corporate organizations, political actors and well-meaning individuals to donate towards combating the scourge of the novel Coronavirus rises daily, the true nature of political figures in Delta state especially those from the Isoko ethnic nationality signalling that they are only interested in the votes of the people and not their welfare has finally been revealed.

Information available to SecretReporters reveals that while the Isoko Nation anticipated huge donations from their leaders having allegedly spent over N2 billion on campaigns in 2019, they were disappointed to discover that the total sum donated by their leaders, to the whole Isoko nation to combat hunger as well as curb the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak was a paltry N4,900,000 (Four Million Nine Hundred Thousand Naira).

“If this money is really used, how many N50 Indomie go reach one person in Isoko? These Isoko Reps must step up. This is not good at all” lamented a source who was pained by this action.

Not minding the extension of the lockdown by an additional two weeks, SecretReporters gathered that the purported House of Representatives billionaire Leo Ogor, who has been reelected into the House for a record four terms donated a paltry Five Hundred thousand Naira (N500,000) to combat the COVID-19 outbreak and hunger occasioned by the lockdown.

Joel Onowakpor, who was an opponent of Leo Ogor in contesting for the seat to represent the Isoko people in the green chambers under the All Progressive Congress, chose to follow behind as he did during the 2019 elections by donating a measly Four Hundred Thousand Naira (N400,000); a donation many consider to be an act of wickedness towards the Isoko people since he was the immediate past boss of Delta State Board of Internal Revenue and the owner of Elomax Hotel adjudged to be the biggest in Asaba the state capital.

Perhaps not wanting to donate more than their colleagues in the upper house, the two lawmakers representing Isoko in the State House of Assembly donated N500,000 each towards the cause. “Now compare this to what they spent during the last elections. If I’m not mistaking, these five persons spent close to N2b on Isoko Nation. Now donate for these same Isoko people to survive, they squeezed N2.9m out. Oh, God! Is this wickedness or what? We no dey shame sef?” an Isoko indigene lamented.

