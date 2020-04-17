Urhobo Boxing Sensation, Efe Ajagba Shortlisted For Commonwealth Heavyweight Title

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Urhobo indigene and Nigeria heavyweight boxer, Efe Ajagba has been shortlisted among candidates for the vacant Commonwealth heavyweight boxing title with elimination fights set to kick off immediately after the COVID-19 pandemic victory.

Other boxers included are: New Zealand’s Joseph Parker, England’s Dillian Whyte, Derek Chisora and Hughie Fury, as well as Junior Fa of New Zealand, England’s Nathan Gorman and Joe Joyce, Canada’s Demsey McKean and Australia’s Mladen Miljas are also in the picture.

According to worldboxingnews.net, all those confirmed by the Commonwealth Boxing Council (CBC) are eligible to face the winner of Daniel Dubois versus Joe Joyce title fight later this year as the report says the Dubois versus Joyce could be off the menu until the late summer due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Dubois was earlier billed to fight Joyce on April 11 in London, but the bout was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CBC is waiting for the situation to improve before fixing a new date as the CBC advised commissions, federations and other boxing regulatory/sanctioning authorities to advise all interested parties within their jurisdictions accordingly.

According to CBC rules, a champion is required to defend his title within the time period set against any of the listed contenders in his weight division. “Except in the case where a particular mandatory challenger has been specified, either of such defences to be considered a mandatory defence. Should a champion wish to defend against a challenger not listed, then he, his manager or a promoter on their behalves, must make the application to the CBC Secretary.

“Permission will be granted subject to approval by the CBC of the challenger. Such a defence will be considered a voluntary defence. The winner will be obliged to make a mandatory defence within the time period specified if this has not already taken place. Promoters must send copies of contracts to the Secretary together with the appropriate Sanction Fee. Otherwise, the contest may not receive a formal sanction.”