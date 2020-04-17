Lockdown: Oscar Ibru Distributes Food Items As Palliatives To Urhobo Communities

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-To cushion the effect of the lockdown order by the Delta State Government, as part of measures to contain the spread of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic, Olorogun Oskar Ibru has distributed food items worth millions of naira to the vulnerables in Agbarha-Otor, Ogor, Ovwor-Olomu, Effurun-Otor, Owewve, and Emeragha communities in Ughelli North and Ughelli South Local Government Areas of Delta State.

Items distributed to the beneficiaries which included the vulnerable, poor, widows and the elderly, were; rice, beans, tomatoes paste, salt, vegetable oil, matches, onions among others.

The food distribution team led by the Head the Ovwor Farms, a branch of the Ibru Organisations, Mr. Joe Oluku also visited the palaces of the also visited the palaces of the Ovie of Agbarha-Otor kingdom, HRM Richard Okorefe l, Ovie of Ughelli kingdom, HRM Wilson Oharisi III, the Ovie of Ogor kingdom, HRM Igere, the Owhorode of Olomu kingdom, HRM Ogbon Oghoro I and the Ovie Effurun-Otor kingdom, HRM Johnson Duku.

Speaking at Ovwor after the door-to-door distribution of the items, Mr. Joe Oluku said the gesture was borne out of Olorogun Oskar Ibru’s desire “To reach the people to ensure that they get something in this period that this pandemic is on.”

He said Ibru was out to assist the needy and “let them get access to food especially the vulnerable, poor, widows and the aged. It started in Agbarha-Otor, we have been to Ogor, Ovwor, and Effurun-Otor. The items contained in a bag can last a family for at least three days.

“That has been his kind of person. He cannot see people suffer, he can’t see people hungry, he is always out there to reach out to the people and that has been his nature and we thank God for his character and benevolence.”

Speaking at his palace, the Owhorode of Olomu kingdom, HRM Ogbon Oghoro I, expressed appreciation to Olorogun Oskar Ibru for his benevolence, saying he has always shown commitment to the wellbeing of the less privileged in the society.

On his part, the Ovie of Effurun-Otor kingdom, HRM Johnson Duku thanked Olorogun Oskar Ibru for the kind gesture, saying “l am not surprised because I know him and he is one of the pillars of the Urhobo nation as at today.

“This pandemic requires gestures of this nature from our sons that are properly endowed and Olorogun Oskar Ibru is one of our sons that is well endowed so, I am not surprised that it is coming from him, it is expected.”

“We have been doing a similar thing here where I opened a page on Facebook page inviting our sons and daughters here and in diaspora to make such contributions.”

“The lockdown is going to affect our old people and those who are not financially endowed; we call them the vulnerable group and they need our support.”

“Our sons and daughters both home and abroad should come home and assist these people, they need help.”