Police Accused Of Tear Gassing, Arresting Sapele Women Protesting Okowa’s Extension Of Lockdown

LAGOS APRIL 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State police has been accused of tear gassing and arresting Sapele women who trouped out in their thousand to protest against Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa extension of the stay at home order for another two weeks.

Urhobotoday.com learnt that some arrest were made as the men of the Nigeria police force were seen raiding the areas arresting any young boy or girl they could lay their hands on.

Unconfirmed report equally has it that one young man was allegedly shut in the leg by security operatives who reinforced back and started shooting sporadically.

It all began when Sapele women numbering over 3000 on Wednesday took to the street of Sapele, Sapele local government Delta State protesting against what they described as insensitivity of the state government for extending the COVID-19 lockdown for fourteen days without palliatives.

The protesting women rebuffed the plea of the council Chairman, Chief Eugene Inoaghan, urging them to go back home as the state government is working out modalities to distribute the palliatives to cushion the effects of the 14days lockdown extension.

The protesting women grouse was that apart from former Delta State Governor, Chief Emmanuel Udugahan, who sent some palliatives to the people of Sapele, which they also said was allegedly shared within PDP members by the council chairman, Eugene Inoaghan, none of the political leaders in Sapele has reached out to the people.

Attempts by the men of the Nigeria Police Force to dismiss the protesters with teargas were resisted as the women chased them out with pebbles’, as they fled in different directions.

Report has it that the protest which started as a peaceful one was allegedly hijacked by hoodlums who started burning tires and destroying properties until the police were drafted in to maintain peace and order.