Gunmen Attack Urhobo Community Of Ovre-Eku, Destroy House, Cart Away Property

LAGOS APRIL 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Urhobo community of Ovre-Eku in Ethiope East Local Govern¬ment Area of Delta State was invaded by gunmen over the weekend who cart¬ed away property worth millions of naira and de¬stroyed several houses.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 12:30 am on Monday with the gun¬men shooting sporadically shooting to scare the people away, however, no life was lost.

When Daily Independent visited the community, some of the residents lamented the invasion of their community and the destruction of their houses and property. They posited that they flew into the bush for safety until daybreak.

Mr. Ejenavi Ukueku, Obo¬kohwo Akpevwa and others, who recounted their expe¬riences in the hands of the gunmen said that they were warned to leave the commu¬nity or would be killed when next they come.

According to the residents, “The invaders said that Ovre- Eku, which they called Iwev¬bo is in Edo state, therefore, we should leave, but the com¬munity, Ovre-Eku belongs to us the Urhobo people in Ethiope LGA, of Delta state. Our forefathers deforested the land and found the communi¬ty and we called it Ovre-Eku,

Daily Independent