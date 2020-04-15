UK Based Urhobo Indigene, Simeon Oboba Dies Of Coronavirus In London

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Nigerian, identified as Mr. Simeon Oboba, has died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in an undisclosed London hospital, in the early hours of Sunday 12th April, 2020.

Oboba, until his death, suffered from kidney, heart and respiratory problems since last year December until he recently contacted the coronavirus.

London-based Mrs. Angela Orugbo, who made the disclosure in a WhatsApp group, said Oboba died on Sunday morning in an undisclosed London health facility.

According to Mrs. Orugbo, Late Oboba was a friend and resides in Odibo Street, Warri, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta state before he left Nigeria for London years ago.

“Late Mr. Oboba had kidney, heart and respiratory problems since December last year and had been in and out of the hospital until he recently contacted the dreaded coronavirus which triggered his condition.

“He should be 57 years old by July this year. He is married with three children,” she said.

Independent