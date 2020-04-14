Lockdown: Delta Mobile Court Commences Operation In Sapele

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Mobile Court for the prosecution of defaulters of the stay at home order by the state government to check the spread of COVID –19 has commenced operation today in Sapele.

A convoy of security personnel and lawyers were seen in the afternoon of today patrolling the streets of Sapele, stopping every vehicle, Keke and Okada seen plying the major streets.

Those without genuine reason for being out were apprehended and treated in accordance with the mandate given to the mobile court.

It was observed that many road users today fell prey to this mobile court as it was unexpected while many others were seen taking streets in the interior to avoid being arrested.

Also, in line with the desire to cushion the effect of the lockdown on Sapele residents, Bishop Dr Goddey Okokporo JP, the Founder/General Overseer of Promise Kingdom Ministry Worldwide A.K.A. Overflow Chapel, gave out meat to widows in Sapele as palliative.

The Bishop slaughtered two big cows and shared the meat to over 300 widows that gathered at his compound and in the course of this; he ensured that social distancing was observed.

Speaking to newsmen, Bishop Iboyi said that there was no better time than now, to communicate love to one another, especially at this trying period of lockdown and its attendant challenges arising from the precautions against COVID-19.

Bishop Iboyi, who said that the pandemic/lockdown fell on his birth month/day which is April 14, pointed out that he usually use two weeks to celebrate his birthday every year, and this year, he decided to celebrate it with prayers and goodwill to the vulnerable in the society.

While praying God to intervene in the issue of the COVID–19 pandemic, he revealed that the grand finale of his birthday would come up tomorrow, April 14 and promised to reach out to other group of persons with palliatives.