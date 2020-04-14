Coronavirus: FG Advises Deltans On Health Tips, Donates Medical Items To Delta Govt

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Deltans have been enjoined to always adhere to all health tips and other precautionary measures as well as improve on their personal and environmental hygiene.

This call was made by the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCBMD), Mr Simbi Wabote while presenting medical equipments to the Delta State Government at the Governor’s Office Annex, Warri.

Mr Wabote, an engineer, who was represented by the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics of the Board, Mr Daziba Obah, stated that the gesture was part of its assistance in the fight against the dreaded Corona virus in the state.

Mr Obah noted that some medical equipments had also been donated to other state governments to help in containing the spread of the virus in the country, he adding that COVID -19 WAs not something people should toil with, saying that the spreads of the disease had become a serious concern across the world.

“These medical supplies are donated to the State Government to help in the fight against the spread of the dreaded virus,” he noted.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government Affairs, Prince Kelly Penawou who received the equipments on behalf of the state government, thanked the management of NCDMB for the kind gestures, saying it would complement effort of the state in curbing the spread of the pandemic.

Prince Penawou while commending the management of NCBMD for the donation, enjoined Deltans to obey all government directives towards combating the spread of the dreaded virus in the state.

He urged Deltans to make the sacrifice of the sit at home order of the state government, while also observing social distancing as well as personal hygiene that would help check the spread in the state.

The items donated include an ambulance, hand sanitizers and non-contact infra thermometers, amongst others.

Present at the ceremony was the Director of Government House Annex, Warri, Mr Sunday Okujere.