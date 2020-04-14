Dongoyaro Soaked In ‘Ogogoro’ Cures Coronavirus-Delta Rural Dwellers

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In a bid to avoid Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), some Deltans in the rural areas soak dongoyaro (Neem) leaves into locally made gin, popularly known as ogogoro as an antidote for the infection.

In a chat with newsmen on Sunday night some Deltans who spoke on the efficacy of the leaves now keep bottles of ogogoro filled with dongoyaro leaves which they take every morning to wade off the virus.

In a chat with one of the respondents, he simply described the virus as an acute malaria which is usually treated with dongoyaro leaves ever before the dreaded virus reared its ugly head.

He said “my brother, leave matter, this virus na acute malaria when dey make person dey shiver and belle go dey rumble. Once person knack one shot in the morning where Corona one come from tell me”.

Another respondent said, “the virus no fit kill us for here oh because most of us get dongoyaro leaves when we dey use take kill the virus. You no see say for here the virus scarce na because we get local solution to the problem here na. Those two abi na three cases when una write for TNG na just people when get acute malaria and dem dey eat so so Oyibo things.

The dongoyaro leaves solution though not scientifically tested has been commonly used by most Nigerian communities to cure malaria.

The tree is found in virtually all communities in Nigeria and is always associated with the potency to cure malaria.

The bark, leaves, and seeds are used to make medicine. Less frequently, the root, flower, and fruit are also used.

Neem leaf is used for leprosy, eye disorders, bloody nose, intestinal worms, stomach upset, loss of appetite, skin ulcers, diseases of the heart and blood vessels (cardiovascular disease), fever, diabetes and gum disease.

The Newsguru