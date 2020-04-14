Six Years After Marriage, Blessing Okagbare Files For Divorce From Her Husband, Igho Otegheri

Share This





















Related

The couple got married in Sapele, Delta State in November 2014 in a wedding ceremony which was attended by family, friends and loved ones.However six years later, the couple who relocated to the United States have gone their seperate ways amid allegations of infidelity, laziness and other irreconcilable differences.Our source further gathered that Blessing Okagbare initiated the divorce process which has led to rows of face-offs between members of their families. The professional athlete’s family is reportedly yet to return the bride price to her estranged husband’s family.When contacted, Mr Otegheri said, “She has said all the stories,I don’t have anything to say..I leave everything to God.Thank you.”LindaIkeji