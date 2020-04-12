Mysterious Fire Razes Residence Of Okowa’s Aide In Ughelli

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A mysterious fire that started on Saturday morning razed down the residence of Governor Okowa’s Special Assistant in Ughelli.

Simply identified as Hon Egbo aka Last Mugu, the SA whose house is located in Ighabomi street, erupted in flames.

The burning residence attracted a mammoth crowd and defied every means employed to put it off until a public outcry attracted the fire service who arrived to put it off, after burning for over two hours.

An eyewitness wrote; Sad News: Fire outbreak; One SA to governor okowa ( Honourable Egbo aka Last mugu) house catch fire for Ighabomi street for Ughelli. Wen I watch the video, I cry…. May God give him the much needed resources to bounce back.

