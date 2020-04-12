Delta Launches Manhunt For Contacts Of Third Case Of Coronavirus Patient

Share This

























LAGOS APRIL 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Government has launched manhunt for the contacts of the third case of coronavirus patient in the state.

Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta, who confirmed the third case of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday evening disclosed that the patient was diagnosed earlier in the day.

While advising residents to comply with the lockdown in the state, the Governor added that efforts were on to trace the contacts of the patient

“We have just confirmed the third case of #COVID19 in Delta State. The patient, a male, was diagnosed today in Asaba, our state capital and is currently being managed by our healthcare professionals in one of our isolation centers,” Okowa tweeted.

“The patient is currently in a good state and responding to treatment, and we have already began to track all those that have had contact with him.

“The confirmation of this third case further reinforces our call for social distancing and a lockdown. All Christians should worship at home tomorrow.”

He commended the residents of the state for their cooperation and promised to keep them updated on the situation.

Delta recorded its first positive COVID-19 case on April 7, 2020.