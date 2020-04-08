Man Slumps, Dies While Buying Foodstuffs In Igbudu Market, Warri

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A yet-to-be-identified man reportedly slumped and died at the popular Igbudu Market in the Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State on Tuesday.

It was learnt that the man had gone to the market to buy foodstuffs when he slumped and died.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the incident occurred around 9 am.

A source at the scene said, “The man was at the market to purchase foodstuffs and after buying tomatoes and pepper, he wanted to buy fresh fish. Somebody directed him to where fresh fish was being sold.

“On his way to where he would get the fresh fish, he slumped and died.

“The man might have died as a result of hunger. He was moving like someone, who had not eaten for days.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident.

“It is true, but we don’t know what happened; we are not doctors. The man just slumped and died,” the PPRO stated.

Punch