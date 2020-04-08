Lockdown:Delta Police Fire Tear-Gas To Disperse Rebellious Motorcyclists In Bomadi

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 8TH (URHOBOTODAY) – The Police in Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi Council Area of Delta State, have dispersed hundreds of defiant commercial motorcyclists, popularly called Okada riders, with tear-gas for violating the lockdown directives by the State Government to contained the spread of Covid-19 in the State.

Efforts by the joint security agents who mounted roadblocks on Tuesday to check the movement of vehicles and Okada riders was almost truncated by the defiant Okada riders who insisted on plying the roads for their daily means of livelihood despite government’s stay-at-home directives.

The Nigeria Police, assisted by men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the local vigilante stood their ground while the Okada riders tried to force their way through.

But the Police and the other security agents stood strongly by directives of the Bomadi Council Area Boss, Mr. William Angadi to apply if necessarily moderate force to any violator of the lockdown directives.

The deviants Okada riders later mobilized themselves in hundreds and marched to the Tuomo Roundabout to confront the security agents for stopping and preventing them from getting their daily bread, but were met with stiff resistance by the Nigeria Police who fired several tear-gas to dispersed the crowd.

At the time of filling in this report, effort to contact the the Delta Police public relation officer, to ascertain if any arrest was made proved abortive as the several calls were not returned.

Daily Independent