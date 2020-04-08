At Last, Coronavirus Hits Delta State

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 8TH (NEWSRANGRS)-The dreaded coronavirus pandemic has finally bated in Delta State.

This was made known by Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa in a circulated document made available to Urhobotoday.com.

The Governor in a document titled, “Okowa Speaks On 1st COVID-19 Case In Delta” dated April 7, 2020 disclosed that a patient in Delta State has tested positive for the #COVID19 virus, adding that the index case is already receiving the necessary treatment at one of the isolation centers.

“Tomorrow morning, I will be addressing our citizens on developments surrounding this case.

“Again, I ask that you all remain calm at this time and continue to adhere to the precautionary measures and isolation directives that we have put in place to keep you and your families safe.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that we will all get through this together,” the document read.