COVID-19: DELSUTH Doctors Raise Alarm Over Shortage Of Face Masks, Others

LAGOS APRIL 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Association of Resident Doctors in Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara, has raised the alarm over inadequate face masks, PPEs and lack of life insurance or compensatory measures for staff for the management of dreaded COVID-19 disease.

The association stated this in a statement on Saturday by its Public Relations Officer, Dr Adja Harrison, and made available to our correspondent in Asaba.

The statement said the body decided to sacrifice the pursuit of the interest of her members owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and regard for the intervention of its parent body, the Nigerian Medical Association, by reviewing its earlier notice of industrial dispute to the management of DELSUTH and the Delta State Government.

According to the statement, the minimum criteria to be met were listed for DELSUTH management to avert a dispute billed to commence April 1, 2020.

“Members frowned at management’s delay in closing all outpatient clinics in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic as a precautionary measure to forestall exposure of multiple members of staff to the ravaging infectious viral disease.

“It was also observed that there is inadequacy of the recommended face masks and PPEs needed as precautionary protocols against the disease. There is also no conclusive plan for life insurance or compensatory measures for frontline staff for the management of this globally dreaded disease.

The resident doctors urged DELSUTH management to shut down all outpatient clinics pending when a decline was recorded in the incident cases of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

Punch