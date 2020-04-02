Okowa Urges Deltans To Shun Fakenews As 3 Suspected Cases Of Convid-19 Test Negative

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has disclosed that the test results of three suspected cases who exhibited symptoms of Coronavirus in Delta sent to at Irrua Specialist Training Hospital in Edo State, came out negative.

Okowa who stated this on his verified Facebook page said that though the result was negative the state government will remain on high alert and continue in its efforts in ensuring that the spread of COVID-19 is tamed in Delta.

He also urged Deltans to remain calm and disregard any #Fakenews, assuring them that the government will continue to update them on key development through its official channels.

According to the Governor’s statement; “A little while ago, I received the results of three patients in Delta State who exhibited symptoms of #COVID-19 from the medical team at Irrua Specialist Training Hospital in Edo State. I am pleased to report that the results came back negative.

“Despite tonight’s results, we remain on high alert and will continue to take all the necessary precautions to keep you all safe. I ask all the families and communities across our great state to continue to work with us by adhering to the measures that we have put in place.

“I also ask that you all continue to remain calm and disregard any #FakeNews. On our part, as we have been doing, we will continue to update you on key developments through our official channels.

“We will get through this together,” the statement added.