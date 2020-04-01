COVID-19: Malcolm Omirhobo Foundation Donates Sanitizers, Buckets To The Needy In Lagos

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-As part of efforts to help mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus Pandemic in Nigeria, Malcolm Omirhobo Foundation on Sunday, embarked on donation of Hand Sanitizers and other materials to Orphanages and Old People’s Homes in Lagos.

Cordinator of the Non Governmental Organization (NGO) , Barr (Chief)Malcolm Omirhobo said the materials were mostly required in places with large number of persons and visitors.

The materials are boldly written NOT FOR SALE.

The foundation visited some Orphanages and Old People’s Homes located around the Ikeja, Mushin, Lagos Island , and the Maryland areas of Lagos.

Speaking with newsmen Omirhobo said that the materials emanated from a desire and need to demonstrate genuine concern for others.

According to him, such materials were mostly required in crowded places like the prisons, orphanages and old people’s due to the large number of inmates and visitors who troop in daily to these areas.

He said that after a visit to the Orpanaages , the foundation will move to the correctional facilities at the Ikoyi, KirikiriI, Ikorodu and Badagry areas of Lagos.

“It is important that high spirited individuals assist in distributing helpful materials to places like Orphanages, Old People Homes, Prisons, Hospitals, and other centres with large number of people, so as to help cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You can imagine for instance, the number of inmates we have at the correctional services; If these materials are not available to help wade off any contaminations, the outcome may be terrible,” he said

Among materials donated were: customized hand sanitizers, various volumns of liquid soap, wash basins, buckets, as well as various sizes of disinfectants.

Malcolm Omirhobo Foundation is an NGO which basically undertakes public interest litigations , as well as rights activism.