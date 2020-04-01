Covid 19: US Based Deltan Knocks FG, Delta Govt Poor Medical Facilities

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-A United State based Delta State indigene, Mr. Tommy Onovbiona has taking a swipe at the ability of medical preparation of both the Federal and Delta Government in curtailing the spread of the dreaded coronavirus .

Onovbiona who condemned both the Federal and Delta state government preparation towards curtailing the spread of the virus in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com argued that there is no hospital in Delta State or in Nigeria where those infected with covid-19 virus can go to for effective treatment and cure.

Mr. Onovbiona stated the following: “Do we have any hospital in Delta state or in Nigeria where people infected with this virus can go to for treatment and cure? No” we don’t. Delta wake up. Nigeria wake up,” he urged..



Referring to his sister, Queen Omonode who died along with four other Delta State school principals in an auto-crash in Delta State three years ago due to the poor medical facilities in Nigeria hospitals, Onovbiona recalled, “She was alive at UBTH without treatment. Her right shoulder was bandaged up with cardboard as she laid in ICU dying for six days. UBTH refused to provide her medical records to the US hospital where she was going to be treated. The hospital could not provide any medical record which the Florida Air Ambulance team needed to determine her flight survivability from Nigeria to Florida. Fast forward three years to now, nothing has changed to our health care system in Delta state or Nigeria as a country.”

Onovbiona said he hopes that covid-19 will rain down on our top Nigerian government officials and with no welcome flights to anywhere, they all will be forced to be admitted into the country’s dilapidated hospitals.

“They will be left there to perish, just like what my sister went through from March 24th to March 30th 2017. Just maybe the next generation will build state of art hospitals. We need just one hospital built and equipped to meet western standards and provide great incentives to attract the best workers (fully Solar powered with standby generator for emergency use only – monthly testing to ensure that it is working properly) to show that we are capable as Deltans and as Nigerians,” he stated.