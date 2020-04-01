Omo-Agege’s Legislative Aide In Trouble Over Deceitful Post On Facebook

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The office of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Omo-Agege has queried his aide Itietie Gabriel over a deceitful post on Facebook.

This came barely 24 hours after his aide made a deceitful post on Facebook Challenging the Action of the Delta State Government on Delta Total Lockdown over the Novel Coronavirus Pandemics in Nigeria.

According to the query letter, Mr. Itietie has been given 24hours to respond to the querry and state reasons and justification why appropriate disciplinary measures and sanctions as contained in the Code of Conduct should not be meted on him. Advertisem.

The statement thus read.

March 30, 2020.

Mr. Gabriel Itietie Legislative Aide to the DSP

Delta Office.

Dear Mr. Itietie

QUERRY

I write to issue to you a query for bringing the name of the Office of the Deputy President of the Senate to disrepute via your publication on Facebook.

Your publication on Facebook reproduced below has caused the office harm and brought it to disrepute.

“Allow the people to die of Coronavirus, Instead of hunger – Omo-Agege’s Aide blast Okowa”

You are at this moment given 24hours to respond to this query stating reasons and justification why appropriate disciplinary measures and sanctions as contained in our Code of Conduct should not be meted on you.

The above is for your information and necessary action, please.

Chuks Erhire

Head, Delta Office

Eje’s Jist