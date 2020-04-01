Covid-19: Okowa Declares Lockdown Of Activities In Delta, Exempts Some Categories Of Persons

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-In order to prevent the spread of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic in Delta State in particular and Nigeria in general, , Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has declared total lockdown of activities the state with exemption to some categories of persons.

In a broadcast yesterday, Okowa said in continuing efforts to prevent/contain the spread of the coronavirus disease in Delta State and with the exercise of the powers conferred on him by the Delta State Public Health Law Cap P21 Laws of Delta State 2006, and in particular, section 8 of the Quarantine Act, Cap Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, he has declared a total stoppage to movement of people, goods and services into, within, and out of all parts of Delta State as from Wednesday, April 01, 2020.

According to him, all residents of the State not on essential duty or providing essential services are to stay home till further notice, just as he ordered the prohibition of the gathering of persons in the State for conferences, meetings, religious worship, festivals, private events, public visits, burials, weddings, traditional marriages and other social events;

Okowa explained in the broadcast in which a copy was made available to Urhobotoday.com via email that there will be temporary closure of public places, such as event centres, bars, night clubs/lounges, cinemas, markets, supermarkets, malls, shops, restaurants/canteens.

“There shall be no street football or any other sporting activities on the streets or neighbourhood during this emergency period,’ he directed.

He, however, explained that foodstuff sellers are permitted to conduct their businesses within the precinct of their homes and will be monitored to ensure they adhere strictly to the social distancing rules.

“Markets for ONLY the sales of food items and water will be organized in designated Primary/Secondary Schools in each Local Government Area of the State. They will be coordinated and supervised by the Local Government Chairmen and their teams to ensure compliance with the rules on social distancing.

“Pursuant to the Infections Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020, it shall be an offence to inflate the prices of/or hoard food, drugs and other essential goods and services within the State during this period of emergency; Anybody found in contravention of this order may have such essential goods seized or forfeited to the State as stipulated in the Law,” the governor warned.

He pointed out that the restriction of movement does not apply to the following categories of persons, “Those involved in the transportation of essential supplies such as food, water, petroleum products, pharmaceutical products, medical/emergency supplies or other essential supplies as may be cleared by my office.

“Security, Healthcare (Pharmacies are to remain open),WaterSupply, Fire Service,Power Supply,

Essential Departments of Media Houses, Essential Departments of Telecommunications companies, Livestock farmers (poultry, piggery) and fish farmers are to be allowed into their farms, Banks are to remain open but only for skeletal services.

The Governor stressed that all persons that fall under the category of exemption must carry valid identification tags to ensure easy identification and smooth passage as there will be increased security presence during this period.

While soliciting the support, patience and cooperation of all residents in complying with the aforementioned directives to enable all win the war against cornavirus, Okowa stated that Government is aware of the inconveniences these restrictions will bring ‘but we must realise that we are in an emergency.’

“ Life has no duplicate and people have to be alive to be able to work or do business. So far, the only way to stop or contain the spread of this disease is to prevent further transmission,” he disclosed.

Okowa, however, appealed to wealthy Nigerians, particularly Deltans, to support the Government in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, adding that those who wish to make financial donations can contact any of these persons, “ my humble self, the Secretary to the State Government and the Honourable Commissioners for Finance and Health.

“Deltans are please advised to call the following numbers if somebody suddenly falls ill or develops symptoms associated with the coronavirus disease: 0803 123 0480, 0803 123 0481, 0803 123 0528 and 0803 123 0529.

“Finally, I urge us all to engage in fervent prayer and intercession to God for Him to speedily bring an end to this plague.”