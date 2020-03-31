Covid-19: UPU President-General,Taiga Advises Urhobo Indigenes To Comply With Govt Directives

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-President General of Urhobo Progress Union (World-Wide) Olorogun Moses Taiga has appealed to indigenes of Urhobo nation worldwide to comply with the directives of the both the Federal and stategovernment in effort to control the spread of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

Taiga in a statement made available to urhobotoday.com said coronavirus is a strange disease which has no cure and it kills fast, adding that it manifests initially as a fever, cough, and shortness of breath and attacks the lungs and respiratory organs.

He disclosed that it has killed many people in the thousands in China where it originated, in America, in Europe and all over the world.

“Many people in Nigeria mainly in Lagos and Abuja and numerous other States now have it and two people have unfortunately died from the disease so far. It is highly infectious and transmissible which means it moves from one person to another very fast via contact with cough droplets, body fluids or close contact with COVID 19 sufferer. Yet there is also no way of knowing who has COVID 19 as it does not show on the face.,” Taiga stated.

He advised that the only way to avoid the killer COVID 19 is to wash your hands with soap and water and sanitising your environment frequently, many times a day, cover your mouth when Coughing, no handshaking or embracing and distancing yourself from other people.

While aurging people to stop mixing with other people, he stated,” This you can do by staying alone in your house. It is a Very Serious Matter My People. Even the Western World (Europe and America) which we in this part of the world look up to for solutions to most puzzles are themselves challenged in this matter.

“And so, the cure for now is Prevention, Containment and Care. Our Government is not sleeping. Steps are being taken to make people stay at home and apart from one another to stem the spread of the disease. This is called Lock Down. It means markets, hotels, churches, mosques, offices, parties, celebrations, marriages, funerals and any gathering of any sort, even transportation should be Shut Down.

“It is Operation No Movement Or Operation Stay At Home. In other words, Government is asking us to Stay Safe In Our Homes Until Otherwise Directed.

This may last in the first instance for 14 days.

“All Urhobo Communities and the Entire Urhobo Nation Should Comply With The Government Guidelines.”

He, however, explained that Government is taking steps to ensure that people do not suffer unnecessarily in this period of Lock Down.