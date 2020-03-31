Delta Drivers, Traders, Pastors Shun Okowa’s Directives On Overloading, Stay At Home

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 31ST (NEWSRANGERS)-As the Delta state government commence the enforcement of the stay at home order on Sunday, some pastors , taxi drivers, and traders are still going about their daily usual businesses , defying government directives and health officers guidelines aimed at tackling the most fearful and dreaded disease of human kind in the state.

Even Delta security operatives are having serious issues already in enforcing the stay at home order given by the governments.

Newsmen who monitored the horrible disturbing situation in the above towns and villages within Delta state observed that many shops opened for business , just as Oleh, Ozoro, Ughelli and Warri commercial vehicles packed passengers like sardines with out observing social distances directive of two passengers at the back seats of taxi and three at the back of buses.

The state government ordered the shutting down of shopping malls, shops , bear parlours (drinking spots) including markets with the exception of those trading essential commodities on the street .

