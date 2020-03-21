Isoko APC Members Cry Out To Omo-Agege Over Political Appointments Marginalisation

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Isoko people who are members of the governing All Progressives Congress have cried out that they are being marginalized in the areas of political appointment so far released by the leader of the party in the state and deputy senate President Ovie Omo-Agege and the federal government.

This position was reached after an exhaustive meeting of the Isoko people held in Irri town hall on March 19th, 2020 and signed by Mr. Eveso Ejiroro Manasseh on behalf of the Isoko people.

The Isoko people contended that Senator Omo-Agege should be more circumspect and employ spread in his appointment distribution because Isoko sons and daughters supported him with in all his electoral contest because they took him as one of their own.

The statement read” we have given the party leader our unflinching support as an ethnic group and stood by him throughout his trying times and deserve to be adequately rewarded with political appointments”.

” Isoko as an ethnic group harbours eminently qualified men and women who can occupy any political position of authority and should be so compensated”.

“The Isoko people believed in the potentials of the party leader Senator Ovie Omo-Agege hence we unanimously supported his political machinery”

“We strongly appeal to the point leader to wipe off shame from the faces of Isoko sons and daughters who staked their necks to support him by extending his appointments to the ethnic group”

” We believe in Senator Omo-Agege’s leadership as party leader and therefore appeal passionately to him to act expeditiously to save the party in Isoko nation from total extinction due to non-political patronage” the statement added.

