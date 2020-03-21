Delta Police Arrest Couple For Selling 3 Month Old To Pastor N1.8m

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-One Mr Francis Onachukwu and his wife Mrs Eunice Onachukwu has been apprehended by the Delta State Police Command for selling their 3 month old baby to their pastor, as first fruit offering.

Some neighbors who spoke on anonymity disclosed that, since the sudden disappearance of the child, the couple bought a new car which they all believe it’s from the proceeds of their child they sold.

The couple denied the allegations but after much pressure they confessed to have given their child to their pastor as a first fruit offering which is written in the bible but denied selling the innocent child.

After several investigations, the Pastor disclosed that the couple told her they want to sell their child because they know I’m yet to have my child, they requested for 2 million naira but we later settled at 1.8million naira

Speaking on the strenght of the report, the Delta State Public Relations Officer, Pius Azubuike says the suspects will be charged to court for child trafficking as soon as investigations are concluded.

