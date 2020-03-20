Delta Police Arrest Suspected Robber In Ekpan, Declare Manhunt For Fleeing Colleagues

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has arrested a notorious armed robber in Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area.

The police also recovered sophisticated weapons from the suspect, DAILY POST can report.

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Hafiz Inuwa disclosed this in a telephone chat with Our Correspondent in Warri.

CP Inuwa said, “We arrested someone with AK47, Ak49 with 150 rounds of ammunition in Ekpan area.”

When asked if the suspect will be charged to Court, CP Inuwa said, “If he does not go to Court, who will go to Court?”.

It was learnt that the 32 years old suspect, Philip Mike Mishan a.k.a, Cele and his gang were responsible for the alleged killings of policemen as well as snatching of their service rifles and other violent crimes in Warri and Effurun.

The suspect was also said to have trailed several bank customers to their different locations to rob them of their cash and other valuables.

DAILY POST also gathered that the suspect earlier escaped from the police in 2018 and relocated to Ozoro Community, his hometown in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State.

It is from there he comes regularly to Alegbo area in Uvwie for armed robbery operations.

However, the police are on the trail of the gang leader, Sylvester Usobotie and other members who said to be at large.