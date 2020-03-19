Coronavirus: Delta Govt Sets Up Eleven Holding Facilities Across The State

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-As a precautionary measure to mitigate against the potential spread of the Corona Virus, the Delta State government has set up eleven holding facilities across the state.

A statement made available to urhobotoday.com disclosed that the centers which have been set up in accordance with NCDC guidelines can be located at the following healthcare facilities:

1. General Hospital, Okwe;

2. General Hospital, Ogwashi Uku;

3. Central Hospital, Ughelli;

4. Central Hospital, Warri;

5. General Hospital, Bomadi;

6. Central Hospital, Sapele;

7. Central Hospital, Kwale;

8. General Hospital, Ekpan;

9. Central Hospital, Oleh;

10. General Hospital, Agbor; and

11. Eku Baptist Hospital.

It added further that, “Finally, if you or anyone you know believe that you may have been exposed to the Corona Virus, please contact the Delta State COVID-19 HOTLINES: 08033521961, 08035078541, 08030758179, 08031230021.

#coronavirusupdate #fightcovid19.”