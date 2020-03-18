Okowa Adopts Okagbare, Brume, Oduduru, Three Others For 2020 Tokyo Olympic

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has keyed into the Adopt-an-Athlete initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development by adopting six Olympic-bound Nigerian athletes.

The athletes are Ese Brume, Blessing Okagbare, Divine Oduduru, Raymond Ekevwo, Itshekiri Usheorise, Ogho Oghene Egwero and Divine Oduduru.

Sports Minister Sunday Dare launched an “adopt an athlete” initiative last year December to increase funding for the development of sport in the country in the build up to the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

During the launching, Dare said “For the Adoption Programme, we hope to reach at least 25 number of athletes in 11 number of sports, with our 2020 Tokyo Olympic hopefuls.

“It is our belief that we have partners here tonight who will adopt one, all or any number of the athletes and support them to win gold. By this, we hope we can give them the right pedestal to flourish, guarantees increased chances of success at the games,” he said then.

It will be noted that the Overseas based adopted athletes are to get $20,000, while the home based athletes would pocket $10,000 from the individuals and corporate bodies that adopted them.

It will be noted that Nigeria have struggled at the Olympic Games recently, sending 77 athletes to Rio 2016 but only claiming a bronze medal in the men’s football competition while the nation did not earn a single medal at London 2012.

Meanwhile, the Olympic Games is scheduled to hold from 24 July to 9 August 2020 while the Para Olympic will take place from 25 August to 6 September 2020.