Police Sergeant’s Son Stabbed To Death By 13-Year-Old Friend In Ughelli

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The son of a police Sergeant attached to the Ughelli ‘A’ Division Police Station, has been reportedly stabbed to death by his 13-year old friend, Progress Life, over financial disagreement.

Our source gathered that the incident happened on Saturday night at the Police quarters located behind the Ughelli office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), opposite the Ughelli Police station.

The victim, Marvellous Ekrake, 15, was said to have bled to death from the wound he sustained.

He was said to have collapsed at the veranda of a neighbour where he struggled to for help.

According to a witness, a disagreement ensued between the teenagers over how to share money for a job they executed on a building earlier in the day.

The suspect was said to have approached the deceased demanding a certain amount of the money.

However, his demand was unacceptable to the victim.

“Angered by the refusal of the victim whose parents were not at home at the time of the incident, unless his younger sister, the suspect grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Marvellous on the throat after which he immediately fled to an unknown destination.

“Before he died, Marvellous had crawled to the house of another Police Inspector crying for help but was reported dead before he could get the needed help after losing so much blood from the wound sustained,” the witness said.

thetidenewsonline.com