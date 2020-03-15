Okorefe Hosts Emerhor O’tega’s Political Family, Advises Member To Remain Steadfast

Share This





















Those who attended the event which is meant to unite the Emerhor O’tega’s political family in the local government were ward chairmen, women leaders, youth leaders, ward secretaries and local government executive chairmen among others.Addressing the audience in the meeting held at his resident in Uvwie local government area, elated Okerefe urged members and followers not to shift ground or lose hope in the struggle hence there is light at the end of the tunnel.He explained that things will soon fall in the right perspective, adding, “All will surely smile very soon. We should be consistent, loyal and committed to the course we believe in.”Hon Ebiakpor Ezibiri who was a special guest at the event advises the local government executives not to pay ears to side talks and gossips.Ezebiri assured them that the leadership of Olorogun O’tega Emerhor remains the best for any staunch supporter of APC because his type is rare in the political terrain,Elder Omamor who is representing the elders forum equally advised the followers and mobilizers to be patient, endure and be steadfast to the course of Olorogun O’tega Emerhor as Hon Mudiaga Okerefe has earlier advised stressing that they should not be like the wind that has no base..Mr Blessing Ileleji the LGA chairman was overwhelmed with turnout and appreciate all members for turning out in their numbers.