Delta PDP Bigwig Advises Senate To Jettison Propose Bill On Ban Of Generators

LAGOS MARCH 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-People Democratic Party Chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has appealed to members of Nigeria Senate to as a matter of urgency to stop further deliberation on the proposed bill to ban the importation and use of generating sets in Nigeria for the interest and survival of the suffering masses.

The Bill sponsored by the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Muhammed Enagi Bima, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger South proposed ban on the use of electricity generating sets which run on diesel/petrol/kerosene of all capacities with immediate effect in the country.

The bill titled ‘Generating Set (Prohibition/Ban) Bill, 2020’ was first read before the Senate on Wednesday. It prescribed a minimum of 10 years imprisonment for anyone selling generators.

Reacting to the propose bill while responding to Aviation correspondent questions at Asaba International Airport, Asaba, Delta State Onuesoke said the Senate do not need to illegalize the use and importation of generators in Nigeria, stressing that all things being equal, generators will naturally fizzle out if there is an uninterrupted power supply in the country.

“It is a criminal offence to use or import generators in Egypt. This is because there is twenty four hours supply of electricity. Even Ghana our nearest West-Africa neigbour, people do not use generating sets. This is because there is regular power supply. Nigeria should firstly put their house in order before passing laws that could be describe as oppressive to the masses,” he advised.

Stressing that further discussion on the Bill is a waste of legislative time and resources, the former Delta Governorship aspirant queried, “ Is it the role of the citizens to provide light? Is it not because Government has failed to do what they should do that citizens have resorted to self help by using generating sets? So what will the citizens do that are in hospital theatres during an operation and light goes off? God please save us from voting in leaders with no idea of what governance is about.”

Wondering why Senators from Niger State are found of proposing oppressive Bills, Onuesoke recalled that it was a Senator from Niger State that sponsored death penalty speech bill last year, and Senator Enagi Bima from the same Niger State is now proposing 10 years imprisonment for importing and selling generator in oil rich Nigeria where the Government has been unable to provide any basic service of electricity and water to it’s citizens.

Hear him, “It is sadden to imagine that this kind of senator is paid with tax payers money. To begin with, does he not have generator in his house? We have serious issues in the country which power is a major one, no solution has been provided and someone is bringing this kind of bill.

“Instead of bringing to the fore, some powerful thoughts that can revolutionize and put the country on the right path, this is all a whole senator could think about at this critical time. Even universities, hospitals, manufacturing industries, state secretariats, children schools and filling stations all rely only on generators for their activities to be possible.”

Onuesoke pointed out that he expected the Senator to focus on how to fix the power sector by suggesting the free distribution of solar panel and inverters to people, just a way of discouraging the use of generator, rather he is talking about ban and imprisonment.

“Who enjoys spending money on fuel everyday? Most especially during this heat period. The amount spent on diesel and fuel for generator use is almost double that of cars, because both car owners and none car owners buy fuel everyday for their generating sets. He should first go and jail his immediate family members, his community, his constituency, including himself because, he’s also a beneficiary of the imported generator,” he stated.