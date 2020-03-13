Final Year UNIBEN Student Drown In A Stream In Ughelli

Share This





















The deceased, who is a final year student of Uniben studying Fisheries at the Faculty of Agriculture had gone with his friends to a dredged site at Oteri-Ughelli community to swim before his untimely death.Sources disclosed that Ayo had deceived his parents that he was in school, unknowingly to his parents, he was was hanging out with friends.A source who spoke on anonymous condition said, “On Tuesday, Ayo called his father to send him airtime, and the father send sent him N500 card.Then on Wednesday the day he died, he also called his father to send him money pocket money only for the father to be called in an hour time that his son had drown at a stream at Oteri-Ughelli.The father to the deceased, a Vetinary Doctor said, “I was at work when I was called to come home that my dog had bitten someone only to be told that my son whom I thought was in school was drown in a nearby stream.According to the father, “After the incident, his friends used his phone to call his sister, Abimbola in Abuja and broke the the news to her.“It was his sister who called to inform that her brother was dead and Ayo’s friend went away with his mobile phone leaving his clothes at the bank of the stream.When our reporter got to the scene of the incident, the clothes and shoe of the deceased were seen before the police attached Ughelli ‘A’ came to take them away.As at the time of this report the corpse of the deceased is yet to be recovered from the stream.

