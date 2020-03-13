Okowa Threatens To Sanction Commissioners For Shunning Official Functions

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 13TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday, vowed to sanction some of his commissioners who shun official state functions.

Okowo said this in a chat with journalists on Thursday in Asaba.

He expressed disappointment that some members did not attend the parley where he briefed the media on the activities of his administration in the past four months.

NAN reports that Okowa had called upon two commissioners to give explanations to some inquiries made by journalists but discovered they absent.

He ordered the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chiedu Ebie, to forward their names to his office.

“This is an official function of the state and I expect that the commissioners will all be present here.

“Because if they had all been here, they would have been in a better position to answer some of these questions relating to their portfolios.

“SSG, please take note of this development and let me have the names of the absentees,’’ Okowa said.