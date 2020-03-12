Alleged Accidental Discharge Kills Delta Hunter

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A 38-year-old hunter, Mr Ubaka Nwanmo, has reportedly killed himself in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Nwanmo died after his loaded Dane gun was said to have accidentally gone off on Monday.

A community source told our correspondent on Wednesday that Nwanmo had gone on a hunting expedition on Monday but failed to return home as usual.

The deceased’s relative, Mr Tony Isichei, said Nwanmo died from bullet wounds shortly after being conveyed to a private hospital in the community.

Isichei said, “Nwanmo did not die immediately after the incident; he managed to crawl out of the bush to the roadside and called out for help.

“The people, who saw him lying down by the roadside, took him to hospital.

“When I saw him in the hospital, he was still talking but was in great pain. He was able to narrate how the incident happened to those, who took him to the hospital before he gave up.”

According to him, Nwanmo said he tried pulling the gun from where he hanged it in the bush when it accidentally exploded.

He noted that the victim might have died due to the delay in treatment when he got to the hospital.

Isichei said the hospital requested a police report before commencing treatment on him, but he eventually died while the family members were running around to obtain the report.

The spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the incident was not reported to the police.

“I have spoken with the DPO in charge of Ogwashi-Uku and he said he was not aware of such an incident,” Onovwakpoyeya said.

Punch