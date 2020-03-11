Cross Rivers Governor, Ben Ayade Appoints Isoko Indigene, Peterson Osame As Aide

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Cross Rivers State Governor, Dr Ben Ayade has appointed an Isoko indigene, Mr Portrait Peterson Osame as Senior Special Assistant(SSA) on Appointees Performance Monitoring.

Before the latest appointment, Osame who hailed from Ivori Irri in Isoko South local government area of Delta state was first appointed as the SSA to Governor Ben Ayade in Social Housing in 2015.

Osame attended Ighogbadu Primary School and Domdomingos College all in Warri, Delta State.

He equally attended Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State and University of Calabar, Cross Rivers State where he studied Political Science.

