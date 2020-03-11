Uwheru Killings: Urhobo Youths Call For Banishment Of Herdsmen, Commends Urhobo Leaders Reaction

Share This

























LAGOS MARCH 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Urhobo youths under the aegis of Urhobo Youth Association (UYA) has reacted to the menace of Fulani herdsmen in Urhoboland which recently led to the brutal murder of Urhobo indigenes in Uwheru Kingdom in Ughelli North local government Area of Delta State.

The group in a statement signed by its National President, Prince Purcheart Oghenemaro Kpeji made available to Urhobotoday.com appealed to Urhobo traditional custodians, political gladiators, President Generals of the communities, and Urhobo group leaders among others to form a united and formidable front to fight the menace of Fulani herdsmen that has been ravaging Urhobo communities.

“We are appealing to traditional custodians of our land, political gladiators, President Generals of Urhobo communities and Urhobo groups leaders that it is time to stand strong as one to fight the menaces of Fulani herdsmen that have been ravaging our land. It is time to unanimously speak with one voice and stand to defend our land, our people and our territory,” the youths appealed..

While expressing their sincere condolences to sons and daughters of Uwheru Kingdom over the attack and brutal killings of their beloved people by suspected Fulani herdsmen, they, however

Appreciated the courage, concern, support and quick response of Urhobo leaders towards the restoration of peace, unity and security of Urhobo land

“We truly appreciate the courage, concern, support and quick response of our leaders towards the restoration of peace, unity and security of Urhobo land.

“We called on all to join hands in making Urhobo Nation a progressive and prosperous place. Lets put our differences aside and fight for the growth and development of Urhobo Nation.

“As a body, we specially thank everyone, Urhobo traditional rulers (our Royal fathers), political leaders,community leaders, scholars, youths and stakeholders for their support and contributions towards creating unity and peace in Urhoboland.

“We pray and hope that a future reoccurrence of such brutal and barbaric attacks on our Communities by Herdsmen or any other enemies will not occur. We use this opportunity to call on all to preserve and strengthen the unity and togetherness of Urhobo Nation and not divisive,” the youths appealed.

The youths called for the summoning of quarterly meetings by traditional custodians involving leaders of communities and groups to pass a decree on their communities, just as they advised that community policing should be set up to serve as watch dog.

“Our lives can only be protected when our environment and communities are protected.

United we stand,divided we fall. Let’s work together to build,sustain and grow our land.

Urhobo Ovuovo!!!,” the statement read.