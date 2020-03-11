Protesting Aladja Youths Shut Down Ferry Over Abduction Of An Indigene

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 11TH (URHOBOTODAY-Youths in Aladja Community, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State early on Tuesday morning shutdown the town ferry and blocked the entrance to the Community as they staged a peaceful protest over the alleged abduction of one Yakubu Kabututu Meghri.

The youths danced round the Community chanting solidarity songs.

An arrowhead of the protest, Mr. Matthew Ubarojaphan in a telephone chat with Our Correspondent confirmed the protest saying it was peaceful without any destruction of properties.

Ubarojaphan who spoke in pidgin English language said the kidnapped victim, Yakubu Kabututu Meghri has not been seen since last Thursday

He also said they staged the protest because they want to know where he is.

When asked if he suspected anybody, Ubarojaphan was silent as he asked Our Correspondent to find out.

Other youths who also bared their minds on the matter said since kidnapped victim was said to be in Abuja, they suspected that his abduction was internally motivated.

When contacted for comments on the matter, President of Aladja Community, Elder Otto Ogbiruveta barked at Our Correspondent for calling him to confirm if any protests were ongoing in his Community.

According to Ogbiruveta, “My brother, don’t call me for such nonsense again. What’s wrong with you? Don’t try it again. Drop that phone.”