Buhari Appoints Former Delta Speaker, Ochei As Executive Director, NIMASA

LAGOS MARCH 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Rt Hon (Engr) Victor Ochei as the Executive Director of Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services in the Nigerian Maritime Administration And Security Agency(NIMASA).

The appointment which is sequel to the tenure expiration of the Dr Dakuku Peterside led board that was inaugurated on March 10, 2016 also comprises a new Director-General and two other executive directors .

Ochei a former speaker of the fifth Delta House of Assembly is a consummate front- row grassroots politician, versed in diverse cerebral disciplines such as engineering, financial management, corporate governance, education administration, legal practitioning.

He is also a pragmatic and prolific businessman and philanthropist extraordinaire.