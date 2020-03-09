Delta Civil Servants Panic As Govt Begins Certificates Verification Screening

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Following the move by the Delta state Civil Service Commission Authority to revalidate Certificates of the Civil Servants, Local Government Origin, among others, fear of the unknown has continued to unsettle the state, especially the Civil Servants whose Certificates and Local Government Origin may have raised ambiguity.

But the Chairman of the Commission, Chief Patience Okwuofu who spoke to Journalists on Sunday in Asaba, Confirmed that the exercise had begun as all Civil Servants would appear at the Commission’s premises in Asaba with originals of their Credentials and other documents including local government origin Certificate for revalidation, adding that the exercise was strident measures to Check the irregular Cases of Fake Certificates and invalid Local Government Area of origin in the state Civil Service.

Chief Okwuofu said that the regular Screening would ensure integrity and reduce fraud , and urged the Civil Servants to Cooperate and take the exercise seriously for the Commission to run the exercise smoothly without hiccups and hindrances, disclosing that the Commission had had reasons to double check all Certificates as it was the Constitutional function and responsibility to Carry out the exercise occasionally to Screen out those parading fake Certificates and local government area origin in the System in the recent times.

It was gathered that the Commission had been inundated with petitions from aggrieved members of the Public about Some Civil Servants with Fake Certificates and local government area origin, a situation that had unsettled the state Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa who immediately directed the Commission to Swing into action and investigate including Carrying out overall Screening of Certificates’ exercise and that of the local government area origin.

Chief Okwuofu however dispelled as untrue that the exercise was to witch hunt the Civil Servants, rather to Strengthen the Standard of the System, promising that the verification process would be handled by experts, adding that the exercise would last till July this year with the assurance of Sanitizing the state Civil Service to meet the right and basic Standard needed to produce effective workforce.

Meanwhile, the state government has reiterated the readiness of the state and Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education to Collaborate with Federal Education Agencies towards ensuring sustainable educational development in the state and urged authorities in the educational sector to evolve ways of impacting more on the through provision of learning aids and materials as its Contributions to the development of adult and non-formal education in the state.

