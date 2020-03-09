Ijaw Youth Leader Escapes Alleged Assassination Attempt In Sapele

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Comrade Godday Ogunyinbo, Ijaw youth leader and the Tsekelewu/Polobubou host welfare president of Egbema Kingdom in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, has reportedly escaped an assassination attempt from four masked gunmen who were said to have invaded his Sapele home in the wee hours of Sunday.

Sources said that the suspected assassins stormed the residence of Comrade Godday Ogunyinbo in Sapele by Shell Road, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State at exactly 1:00 am.

It was reliably gathered that when challenged, “it was only God’s intervention that made the four armed men flee with the Land Cruiser they came with”.

Our source, however, said that “while fleeing they ran into a pit whence they left their vehicle behind”.

It was gathered that the vehicle the alleged assassins used for the ill-fated operation is still at the site of abandonment owing to the pit it fell into close to the residence of Comrade Godday, their alleged target.

Confirming the report to newsmen in Warri, Comrade Governor Ekpokeme, Public Relations Officer, of the Polobubou bloc of communities called on security agencies in the state to thoroughly investigate the matter with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the State Command, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya could not be reached for confirmation as at the time of filing in this report.

Wuzuonigeria.com