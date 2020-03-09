Nigerian Singer Ejiro Emokinovo Passes On After Surgery In Dubai

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ejiro Emokinovo, the lead vocalist of a popular singing group, Veentage band, has died in Dubai, United Arab Emirates after an unsuccessful surgery on Thursday, March 5th.

According to reports, Ejiro who runs the band with her hubby, Desmond, was in Dubai to perform at the 90th birthday party of the mother of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamilia.

After the party, she went in for a surgery where she sadly passed away.

Her bereaved husband, Desmond, took to Instagram to mourn her death. Sharing photo of a burning candle and a video of one of her performances, he wrote:

“Of a truth, there’s no justice in this world…. The worst day of my entire existence…”

Hitng.info