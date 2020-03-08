Delta Gov 2023, Omo-Agege And Matters Arising

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 8TH (Urhobotoday)-There are permutations that Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege will be running for governorship of Delta state in the 2023 general elections. Though Omo-Agege is eminently qualified to contest and win, many issues need to be looked into as the preparations are ongoing.

Omo-Agege contested for the governorship in 2015 with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. Omo Agege with David Edevbie were the two Urhobo contestants who slugged out the primaries with Governor Okowa. He lost woefully and defected to the Labour Party to contest for Senate. Senator Ighoyota Amori of the Peoples Democratic Party was declared winner by INEC but through the appeal court he claimed the victory from Amori

He thereafter defected to the APC having won the senate. His defection may not be unconnected with the fact that the Labour party then was minority among minorities. He was a lone voice in the senate. To belong and have a voice, he had to join the ruling party. That was how he joined the ruling party at the national.

Since he joined he had made useful suggestions and the Urhobos have felt his presence tremendouly. And in 2019 he won again to return to the senate where he was elected Deputy Senate President. He became second in command in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

As 2023 rings a bell, there are indications that Omo Agege is likely to run for Delta governorship. Actually he has gathered the muscles. He has got all necessary connections and the possible finance to fight the electoral warfare. He may win. It cannot be ruled out that the Urhobos will vote for him, especially now that he is attracting a federal polytechnic to the Urhobo land.

There are, however, some reservations. If he must contest for governorship then he must not contest for senate. Somebody else will take over the ticket for APC Delta central. The Urhobos very likely will produce the PDP candidate for the governorship election. And everyone is aware that it is a herculean task to beat PDP in Delta. PDP’s strong hold in Delta is incomparable.

There are possibllites that Omo-Agege may not win the governorship. So, what happens if he eventually loses the governorship to a PDP candidate who is very likely to emerge from his local government of Ughelli North. So, I think it is wise for Omo-Agege to remain in the senate and continue with his good works.

Any day, any time Omo Agege will win Delta central senate seat because he has done much for Urhobo people. This is my submission. What do you think?

