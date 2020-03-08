Idjerehe Grammar School Holds 12th Annual Inter-House Sports In Honour Of Late Principal

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Idjerhe Grammar School in Jesse, Delta State will be holding its 12th Annual Inter-House Sports in honour of late principal, Mrs Queen Omonode who died in a fatal auto-crash on March 24th, 2017.

Her brother Tommy Onovbiona, who made the announcement on behalf of the family in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com said, “It is now almost three years ago, that my older sister Mrs. Queen Omonode Nee Onovbiona was involved in a CWO bus accident near MOSOGAR on the 24th of March 2017 while travelling to KWALE to attend a meeting of Grammar school Principals as convened by the then Honorable Commissioner, Chiedu Ebie. She eventually succumbed to her untreated injuries, and she died on March 30th, 2017 at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

“She died in the line of duty alongside other Grammar school Principals. She was the pioneering Principal of IDJERHE GRAMMAR SCHOOL, JESSE. Since her death, I have been on a crusade to bring awareness to our failing infrastructure in Delta State, also exploring ways to shine a bright light on Queen’s LEGACY (through academics and sports). Due to the changing administrators and other unforeseen circumstances, this would be the first Inter-House Sports since her death. The inter-house sports will finally take place on Thursday March 12th, 2020 at 12 noon.

“As a show of our Gratitude and Respect to the students and the community, both the OMONODE and ONOVWIONA families have made a pledge to be a part of the annual inter-house sports starting from March 12th, 2020 and our participation will continue into perpetuity. Student athletes who excel in various events will be awarded individual Medals. Trophies will also be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd

overall house winners and a 4th Trophy will be awarded for the Best House in Match Pass. All these would be in the Memory of Late Principal Queen Omonode (Nee Onovwiona)

“We encourage and invite our government officials, and the community at large to attend this event. It is an opportunity for us to encourage and recognize our youths as they display their God’s given physical talents. As the saying goes; all work and no play makes Jack and Jill a dull boy and girl. Our late Queen loves academics but also recognizes the importance of sports and exercise in our daily lives. So with that said, let the 12th annual inter-house sports at IGSJ commence.”