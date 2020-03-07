Omirhobo Sues Buhari, Okowa, Others Over Herdsmen Killing In Urhobo Communities, Others

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A lawyer, Malcom Omirhobo, has filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Asaba, Delta State, seeking a stop to open grazing and alleged killings and kidnapping by Fulani herdsmen in some parts of the State.

The suit marked FHC/ASB/CS/51/2020 was filed on Wednesday.

He sued as respondents to the suit, the Delta State Government, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; the state’s Attorney General, the House of Assembly, Delta State Commissioner of Police, and others.

The other respondents are the Federal Government of Nigeria, the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd); the Attorney General of the Federation, the Inspector-General of Police, the Nigerian Army and the trustees of the herders’ association, Miyetti-Allah Kautal Hore Socio-Cultural Association.

The plaintiff alleged that clashes between Fulani herders and farmers had resulted in loss of life and injuries mostly on the part of the host communities.

He added that “the Fulani herdsmen used to arm themselves with sticks, spears, daggers and bow and arrow to protect themselves from cattle rustlers,” adding that in recent times they, “now arm themselves with unlicensed AK-47 and assault rifles with which they intimidate and coerce other indigenous peoples of Nigeria hosting them to have their way in utilizing their land.”

He prayed the court to, among others, declare as a flagrant violation of his rights and others guaranteed by section 33 of the constitution, “the killing of members of the Nigerian public in Ubulu-Uku, Isele-Uku, Oniche-Olona, Onicha -Ugbo, Onocha-Olona , Orvre R’Oruarivie Abraka Kingdom, Ovwor-Olomu, Edjekota Ogor Kingdom and Uwheru and environs of Delta State by armed Fulani herdsmen and members of the 12th respondent with the tacit support of the 1st to 12th respondents.”

He also sought an order compelling the 1st to the 11th respondents “to perform their sacred and primary duties and responsibilities to protect and respect the fundamental rights to life, dignity of human person, personal liberty, freedom of movement, right to freedom from discrimination and the right to own landed property of the applicant and those of the Nigerian public.”