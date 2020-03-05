Success Adegor Of ‘Them Go Flog Tire’ Fame Secures Endorsement Deal With Dubai Company

Share This

























LAGOS MARCH 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Recall that 7-year-old became an internet sensation when she was recorded lamenting being sent home from school over unpaid fees. The young girl attracted the good will of many Nigerians who have all come together to donate money and gifts to little Success and her family. Asides becoming an education ambassador, just recently, Success, secured an endorsement deal with a Dubai-based company.

The young girl whose fortune seems to have changed overnight is said to be latest ambassador of the clothing line brand and will get free clothing items for one year. Success was escorted by her mum and a family member as they signed the deal with company which is reportedly owned by one time Miss Nollywood Culture and Tourism Nigeria. The CEO of the clothing line brand was happy to be signing little Success as their child model and stated that she serves as a source of inspiration to many other children

Success Adegor, has shown that she is not just a sharp mouthed girl but also a smart one. It was recently gathered that the little star emerged as the first position in her class during her first and second term in school. Success who is one of the students in a class of 25 pupils has outshone the others and her fans on social media are also impressed by her achievement. Famous little Success seems to be soaring higher since she was first discovered by Nigerians as a young girl child who is passionate about education.

Child Education Ambassador, little Miss Success Adegor, gets endorsement deal, as brand/Kid model, for Dubai based Nigerian fashion company, House of Michybal JJ. They are to provide little Miss Success Adegor with clothings for all her outfit

Recall that the little school girl gained the attention of Nigerians after she was recorded grumbling for being sent home from school for owing her fees. The dramatic way with which she aired her grievances endeared a number of fans to her and she has now become a sort of celebrity while others regard her as an education ambassador.

Nigerian celebrities and other well-meaning Nigerians who became aware of her plight have made sure to donate huge sums of money to her family while others promised to sponsor her education to university level.

Our God is a good God, presently Success finally became successful overnight, you see, When God is by your side,there’s no mountain you will not climb,no river you won’t cross. The 7- year old girl became a millionaire over night.

What are your wishes for her, it might be you tomorrow, Miracle come in different ways you know,if you believe it will come to you

You remember Success Adegor, See what became of her

Source: talkofnaija.com