Delta Gov: Hope Gods Of Delta Are Not Angry With Great Ogboru?

LAGOS MARCH 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Great Ovedje Ogboru has been in the governorship race for many years. He has been running for governorship towards the end of Chief James Ibori’s administration in 2007. But he has ever been losing all the years. If I would have my way I will say Ogboru is not destined to be governor of Delta state. Although some may compare his case to that of Abraham Lincoln who ran for American senate several times and lost but later emerged President of United States of America, I do not see his case from that perspective.

Great Ogboru, from all indications, is not born to lead the political landscape of Delta state. I stand to be corrected. From events surrounding the man’s political career, the gods are angry with Ogboru. He has been running and spending millions, ostensibly from party members and people who hope to reap from his governorship if he wins. But after millions and perhaps, billions spent, Ogboru will return to his home a loser.

Even his Urhobo compatriots are not at home with him. He has been holding the political space in Urhobo land, preventing others from venturing into the space but he has never returned with the trophy. The 2019 would have been one of the biggest opportunity for him to celebrate but he lost very woefully to the incumbent PDP governor in the person of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

He has much following but the following is not translating to victory for him. In the last election, amidst fear of his party being at the helm of affair at the federal level and the boastfulness of the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, he lost out disgracefully. Oshiomhole’s boast neither yielded no result nor did the federal power come to his aid in any way.

There was fear and trepidation in the state. The fear was not unconnected with the fact that APC was holding sway at the federal and there are possibilities that the federal might would overpower the electoral body and over run the ruling PDP in the state. But it was never so. The gods in Delta, I must say, are angry with Ogboru.

But what crime did the man commit that has been obstructing his victory over the years? If he committed crime against the gods, he should be made to understand, repent, pay the needed dues, do the restitution if necessary and clear the part for his victory. This is my earnest prayer for him.

But will he still contest in the 2023 election? Under which party will he contest the election? As at now, he is not in the good books of the Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who is the leader of the party in the South South. The two of them are not friends as it is now in Delta. He is also not in the good books of the PDP in the state. Now, on which platform will he contest the election if he still nursing the ambition?

