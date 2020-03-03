Army Boss, Burutai Storms Asaba, Vows To Flush Out Criminals In Niger Delta

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, yesterday said the military would flush out criminal elements in the Niger Delta region. He vowed that violent crimes in the area demanding military intervention would be squarely dealt with.

Buratai said the success of Operation Crocodile Smile IV was an indication that the military was battle ready for criminal elements in the region. The Chief of Army Staff spoke in Asaba, the capital of Delta State, at the commissioning of the headquarters of the 63 Brigade Complex and the official operations of the brigade.

While thanking the Delta State Government for providing logistics for the brigade, Buratai noted that the state is very critical in view of its strategic importance to the South-South and open direct access to seas.

“The brigade will work closely with sister agencies in flushing out criminals from the state. Your donation and funding of this complex show that the partnership with the military brings development. You have also given land for the brigade and its battalions. The army will reciprocate by ensuring that peace and security persist and prosper in the state,” Buratai assured Governor Okowa.

Commissioning the complex, Okowa, who decried the low finances of the state, however, restated that his administration would continue to support security agencies. He urged security agencies to step efforts at addressing security challenges, especially the farmers/herders clashes, which recently assumed troubling dimension in the state.